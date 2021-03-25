'Shaheed Diwas' commemorated in Arunachal Pradesh

Be inspired by martyrs: Governor Misha to youths



OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday urged the people of the State, particularly the youths, to be inspired by martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the country.

Participating in the Shaheed Diwas to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the Governor exhorted the people to work for the unity and homogeneity of the society. He advised the youths to dedicate themselves to the noblest cause of service to the nation. He also urged the youths to be disciplined, constructive, punctual, value time, patriotic and inculcate the integrity to become an ideal citizen. He also advised them to reinforce the good traditional values and bring about positive and sustainable changes in the society for a better and stronger nation. The occasion was commemorated by organising a blood donation event. Dr Mishra appealed to all abled-bodied persons to donate blood as it saves lives and also imbibes the spirit of community service.

Among others who participated in the programme were State Health Minister Alo Libang, Health Secretary P. Parthiban, Director of Health Services Dr M. Lego.

