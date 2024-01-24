‘Shun money culture during elections’ Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to youths

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday appealed to the young voters to shun money culture during elections, which he said is the root cause of corruption. Interacting with the newly-enrolled voters, during an event organized at the BJP head office, Rijiju, the Union Earth Science Minister urged the young voters for a clean election without involvement of money power and other illegal means.

“Forcefully capturing votes is not good for politics but also bad for a democracy,” he said and urged the youth to do transparent politics. While expressing happiness on the interaction programme, Rijiju said that the role of the new voters is manifold and they should responsibly vote to elect a perfect leader. He added that the interaction was aimed at making the new voters on their rights. The minister said that the BJP government is always working in the people’s interest and connecting with the masses.

Rijiju also highlighted various developmental initiatives of the central and state governments and urged the new voters to join hands with the governments for a developed state and country. Speaking on the occasion, BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge said the party’s intention is not to grab power but to work for the welfare of the people so as to gain confidence of the masses.

He further urged the youths to spread awareness on clean elections in the society for a better future. Party’s vice president Nani Lajie while terming the vote as ‘precious’ appealed to the new voters to select the right who could dedicatedly serve the society. Party’s general secretary Tadar Niglar in his deliberations, highlighted in detail about the activities carried out by the party in the state.