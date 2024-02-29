Six Myanmarese arrested in Arunachal Pradesh district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested six Myanmarese nationals from a village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district while they illegally entered India to collect wild mushrooms, a police official from the district said on Wednesday.

They were arrested on Tuesday from Yasong Village under Walong Circle in the district, Anjaw Superintendent of Police (SP) Rike Kamsi informed.

“They were brought to the Hawai police station, and initial investigation revealed that they are civilians from Putao in Myanmar,” the police official said, adding that the Myanmarese nationals entered Indian territory while collecting wild mushrooms.

The SP added that Indian currency worth Rs 68,000, six kg of wild mushrooms, and utensils were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered at Hawaii police station under sections Foreigners Act 1946: Section 14C; Passport (Entry into India) Act 1920: Sec 3(3); and Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950: Section 6(a), the SP said and added that further investigation is on.

The arrested nationals were identified as Ah Sisa J, Ah Khisa J, Ah Disa, Kin Be Ngwazah, Phonram Namka, and Ajdli J, the SP said. The civil war in the neighbouring country in recent years has forced Myanmar nationals to take refuge in various North Eastern states, including Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland.

This is the first instance of Myanmarese nationals arrested in Arunachal Pradesh after the outbreak of the civil war.

