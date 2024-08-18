Spear Corps of Indian Army saves life of solider deployed in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army said it has saved the life of a soldier deployed in a remote location in Arunachal Pradesh and evacuated him from the forward post. On August 16, the Spear Corps responded to a distress call for the medical evacuation of a soldier from a forward post.

In a post on X on August 17, Spear Corps said, “On 16 August 24 Aviators of Spearcorps, Indian Army responded to a distress call for medical evacuation of a soldier deployed in a remote location in Arunachal Pradesh and saved his life.”

“The helicopter touched down on the boulders next to a river bed to evacuate the soldier from the forward post,” it said. (ANI)

