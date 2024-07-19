State Road Safety Council meet held in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A review and consultative meeting of state Road Safety council was held here on Thursday which was chaired by Transport Minister Ojing Tashing and was attended by Chief Secretary Dharmendra, transport commissioner Vivek Pandey, additional director general of police (ADGP) Vivek Kishore, DIG Vijay Kumar among others. In his deliberation, the minister suggested the officers present to do their duty politely and as a team work.

During monsoon or rainy season where a road is damaged then it is the duty of the highway department and others to improve or maintain that particular road within 24 hrs, the minister said and added and urged the concerned departments to maintain every district road condition.

Regarding the proposal for installation of traffic lights in all busy junctions in Itanagar, the minister requested the department to include Pasighat which is also one of the oldest towns in the state. He also stressed on controlling reckless driving in highways besides night patrolling.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary called for serious efforts to stop accidents and suggested conducting road safety meetings every three months. Earlier, the transport commissioner briefed the officials on issues pertaining to road safety management and to bring a qualitative change in road safety in the state.

