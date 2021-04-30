Supreme Court rejects plea for probe into death of Kalikho Pul

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) seeking an investigation into the death of former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul. Pul was found hanging in his official residence in 2016.

A Bench headed by Justice UU Lalit allowed the NGO -- Social Vigilance Team -- to withdraw the plea before the apex Court and take remedies as are open in law.

The apex Court declined to entertain the plea of the NGO observing that the non-governmental body is a stranger to the criminal proceedings.

The Bench told senior advocate Sidharth Dave, appearing for the NGO that it is not claiming that it has any connection or relation with Pul.

''You are a complete stranger. Either you withdraw it or we will say we are not entertaining it,'' added the Bench. You (NGO) are not even aware of the stage of probe. How can an Article 32 petition be entertained here?

''Either you withdraw or we will dismiss,'' Justice Lalit told the advocate. Thereafter, Dave withdrew the plea saying he will move to the High Court. The plea contended that police did not do any proper investigation in the matter, irrespective of Kalikho Pul leaving behind one big note as ''Mere Vichar'' in which he included names of politicians mentioning corruption and corrupt practices.

