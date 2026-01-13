Swami Vivekananda’s teachings relevant for nation-building: Nyato Dukam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Emphasizing self-reliance, innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, Arunachal Pradesh IPR, Trade & Commerce and Industries minister Nyato Dukam on Monday said that the teachings of Swami Vivekananda remain highly relevant in inspiring young minds to contribute to nation-building. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, observed as National Youth Day, the minister said that the teachings of Swami Vivekananda remain timeless and continue to provide direction to India’s youth in an era marked by rapid social and economic change. Dukam noted that Vivekananda’s emphasis on character building, discipline and self-confidence is particularly relevant today, as young people are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the country’s future.

“His vision of a strong and awakened youth remains the foundation of a strong nation,” the minister said.

Highlighting the message of self-reliance, Dukam said that Vivekananda consistently encouraged Indians to believe in their own strengths and capabilities. He said this philosophy aligns closely with the national goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, where youth are expected to become innovators, entrepreneurs and job creators rather than job seekers.

The minister urged young people to draw inspiration from Vivekananda’s ideals to pursue innovation, skill development and entrepreneurship, particularly within their own states and communities.

He also administered the “Swadeshi Pledge” to participants, reaffirming their commitment to promote indigenous products and strengthen the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The programme was organized by the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda, revered as a spiritual leader and youth icon.

