Teacher’s quarters inaugurated in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The two-unit teachers' quarters, constructed with the crowd-funding efforts of 57 officers from the 2003 batch of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS), was inaugurated on Wednesday in the remote administrative outpost of Lada in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The quarters, which will benefit the teachers of Government Upper Primary School, Lada, was inaugurated by Principal Secretary (PWD/Home) Kaling Tayeng in presence of East Kameng DC Sachin Rana, PWD SE Nich Tadar, Bameng ADC Nongkong Borang, DFO (Seppa) Abhinav Kumar and DRDA Project Director Ashok Tajo. Commending the selfless dedication of the APCS officers, who each contributed Rs 50,000 in various installments, Tayeng remarked, "Given the challenging terrain and the cost effectiveness with which this project has been executed to address a pressing local need in a remote area like Lada, the officers' contribution is commendable.”

"In an area devoid of rental accommodations, this facility will provide comfortable lodging for up to 10 teachers under one roof," added Tayeng. Each unit of the MIBT teachers’ quarters consists of two bedrooms, a shared toilet, kitchen, dining area, drawing room, and a common veranda. "It took us two years to complete the quarters, as funds trickled in gradually over time. Nonetheless, I am pleased that we have been able to fulfil the needs of the teachers here," said Ashok Tajo, who spearheaded the project from its inception.

