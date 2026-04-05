Three new rove beetle species discovered in forests of Arunachal Pradesh

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ITANAGAR: Researchers have identified three previously unknown species of rove beetles from Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the region's vast yet underexplored insect diversity, according to a recent study published in the journal Soil Organisms.

The study documented three new species under the genus Megalopinus-Megalopinus arunachalensis, Megalopinus mithun, and Megalopinus micros-while also recording two already known species from the state, taking the total number of species reported in the research to five.

The findings resulted from a collaborative study conducted by scientists from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Doimukh and the University of Tübingen in Germany.

The research team included Dr Hiren Gogoi, Tagam Dobiam, and Sonu Singh from RGU, along with Prof Oliver Betz and Tobias Mainda from the German university.

According to the study, researchers collected the newly described species from forest ecosystems, particularly from decaying wood and moist leaf litter found in tropical evergreen forests.

They recorded specimens from ecologically important sites such as Pakke Tiger Reserve and Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, both known for their rich biodiversity. The researchers stressed that the fragile habitats of these areas require sustained conservation efforts.

The study also noted that Arunachal Pradesh remains one of the least explored regions for insect diversity, suggesting that continued scientific exploration could reveal many more previously unknown species.

The researchers said documenting such organisms is crucial for understanding ecosystem dynamics and strengthening biodiversity conservation in the Eastern Himalayan region.

The research paper was made available online on April 1.

Reacting to the discovery, state Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the finding once again demonstrates the extraordinary natural wealth of the state.

"A new species of rove beetle discovered in our forest ecosystems is yet another example of Arunachal's extraordinary biodiversity. These beetles, belonging to the Staphylinidae family, play an important role as natural predators and decomposers," Mein said in a post on X. The deputy chief minister added that such discoveries underline the importance of protecting Arunachal's pristine forests.

"Every new discovery reminds us of the urgent need to conserve Arunachal's ecosystems, which shelter numerous rare and unique species," he said.

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