Three persons abducted from Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang by suspected militants

Changlang: At least 3 persons who were engaged in a coal mine in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border were abducted by a group of suspected militants, officials said.

According to police, the persons were abducted by a group of 7-8 suspected militants in the wee hours of Sunday.

Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police of Changlang district told ANI over the phone that, Arunachal Pradesh police are now in close coordination with Assam police and Assam Rifles to safely rescue the abducted persons.

"As per preliminary information, three persons were abducted by suspected militants. A few militant groups are active in the area. Our search and rescue operation is underway," Mihin Gambo said.

On the other hand, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district of Assam told ANI that, as per the information received from the Changlang district police, three persons were abducted by suspected militants.

"Where the incident took place, that area is a very remote area. Arunachal Pradesh police are investigating the matter and we are supporting them," Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said. (ANI)

