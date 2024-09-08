Tibetan Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh to Back Freedom Struggle

Our correspondent

Itanagar: A team of the Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP), led by its president Tarh Tarak, called on President/Sikyong of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile Penpa Tsering at Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) HQs in Dharamshala on Friday. Tarak, who was accompanied by TSGAP secretary general Nima Sange and others, briefed in onhe TSGAP will support the Tibetan freedom struggle,” Tarak said while assuring to work for the basic welfare of the Tibetan community residing in Arunachal Pradesh. the activities of the group and highlighted its future action plan in Arunachal Pradesh. They also submitted its activities report to the Tibetan government-in-exile. “The TSGAP will support the Tibetan freedom struggle,” Tarak said while assuring to work for the basic welfare of the Tibetan community residing in Arunachal Pradesh. He said a series of awareness programs about Tibetan and Tibet issues will be organized in Arunachal Pradesh. Assuring of continued support for the Tibetan cause, he highlighted the relations between Tibet and Arunachal Pradesh before Independence. He stressed for the freedom of Tibet from the People’s Republic of China to restore the age-old barter trade with Tibet.

Tarak vehemently condemned China for its repeated claim over Arunachal Pradesh and termed its recent declaration of Ziro as their tourism hot spot as ‘unfortunate. “Every inch of land in Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, and we will not compromise on it,” he said. He further said that “Tibet’s independence is essential for India’s security.”.

On the occasion, the group also discussed the workshop on environment and security proposed by the core group for Tibetan Cause-India to be organised in Itanagar in collaboration with the TSGAP. Congratulating Tsering on being elected as the president of the Tibetan government-in-exile, the group expressed hope that under his leadership, CTA will renew its call for finding a solution to the decades-long Tibetan conflict with China through talks.

Praising the TSGAP for their support of the Tibetan cause, Tsering spoke in detail on the stand of the CTA on the Tibet issue. He also highlighted in detail the recent United States Congress bill, ‘Resolve Tibet Act 2024’ to empower the international community to stand up for justice and peace in Tibet. He expressed hope that the Act will be beneficial to the CTA and Tibetan community at large. Tsering, on the invitation of the TSGAP, assured to visit the frontier state in January 2025.

The team also met Minister for Department of Security Gyari Dolma and Minister for Department of Information and International Relations of CTA Norzin Dolma and discussed various issues related to the Tibetan cause.

