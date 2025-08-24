Two arrested in drug trafficking case in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Capital police have arrested two individuals, including a student leader, for drug trafficking, while in a separate case, an IRBn constable was caught with heroin after being detained by vigilant locals.

On Friday night, a naka checking at Chimpu check post, led to the arrest of William Tana Tara (27) and Biki Phukan (28), a senior police official said on Saturday.

Police, in the presence of a magistrate, recovered over 10 vials of heroin (2.5 g, worth Rs 3,500), empty vials, cash, and a press ID card from their possession. The duo’s vehicle was seized, and a case under sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at Chimpu police station.

In another operation, a 33-year-old IRBn constable, Dara Gumja Tamin, was arrested after locals of Daath village reported suspicious activity.

Police recovered 34 vials containing 48.06 g heroin (worth Rs 50,000), 31 empty vials, a lighter and syringe from his rented house.

