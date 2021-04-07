Two fresh COVID cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh, tally at 16,851

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh taking the total caseload in the State to 16, 851. The fresh cases were detected from Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley district through rapid antigen test, said State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Of the new cases, one is a CRPF personnel who had returned from Uttar Pradesh recently and other one is a lecturer of Government Polytechnic college at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district. The total number of recoveries in the State as of now stands at 16,785, he said.

As on date, Arunachal Pradesh has 10 active cases, while 56 people died due to the contagion so far. The recovery rate and positivity rate in the State currently stand at 99.60 per cent and 0.059 per cent respectively.

Lower Dibang Valley district has four active cases including two in Tirap and one each in the Capital Complex Region, West Kameng, Changlang and Upper Subansiri district respectively.

Altogether, 4,14,958 samples have been tested so far, including 356 on Monday, added Dr Jampa.

Meanwhile, a total of 92,448 persons have been inoculated in the State so far, since the vaccination drive began in January this year, added State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung.

Also watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: Celebrities Cast Their Votes

Also Read: No fresh COVID-19 case reported in Arunachal for two days

