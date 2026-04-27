Two New Dragonfly Species Discovered in Arunachal's Siang Valley

ITANAGAR — Scientists have discovered two previously unknown dragonfly species in the remote Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, adding to a growing body of evidence that the region harbours significant biodiversity that remains largely unexplored.
The newly identified species — the Clouded Boghawker (Sarasaeschna nuboides) and the Siang Boghawker (Sarasaeschna sigotaayo) — were observed around a shallow forest pond in the valley, where researchers recorded them flying swiftly and perching close to the water's surface, indicating a strong association with freshwater microhabitats.
The Siang Valley discoveries form part of a broader finding of three new dragonfly species across Northeast India.
The third species — the Long-tailed Boghawker (Sarasaeschna dosdewaensis) — was documented in Assam's Karimganj district, a location that scientists are increasingly recognising as a significant hotspot for odonata diversity.
Dragonflies belong to the order Odonata — an ancient group of insects with origins dating back over 100 million years, predating the dinosaurs. They are among the fastest-flying insects in the world and play a vital ecological role by controlling populations of mosquitoes and other flying insects.
Their large, multifaceted eyes — composed of up to 30,000 individual facets — provide nearly 360-degree vision, making them highly efficient aerial predators.
Dragonflies are commonly found near freshwater ecosystems and are often confused with their close relatives, damselflies. The key distinction: damselflies are generally smaller and more delicate, and hold their wings upright and together when at rest, while dragonflies keep their wings spread horizontally.
The identification of three new species in a single research effort underscores the ecological significance of Northeast India — and reinforces the case for sustained scientific exploration and conservation of its unique and fragile habitats.
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