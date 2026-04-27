Two New Dragonfly Species Discovered in Arunachal's Siang Valley

ITANAGAR — Scientists have discovered two previously unknown dragonfly species in the remote Siang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, adding to a growing body of evidence that the region harbours significant biodiversity that remains largely unexplored.

The newly identified species — the Clouded Boghawker (Sarasaeschna nuboides) and the Siang Boghawker (Sarasaeschna sigotaayo) — were observed around a shallow forest pond in the valley, where researchers recorded them flying swiftly and perching close to the water's surface, indicating a strong association with freshwater microhabitats.

A Third Species Found in Assam

The Siang Valley discoveries form part of a broader finding of three new dragonfly species across Northeast India.

The third species — the Long-tailed Boghawker (Sarasaeschna dosdewaensis) — was documented in Assam's Karimganj district, a location that scientists are increasingly recognising as a significant hotspot for odonata diversity.

Why Dragonflies Matter

Dragonflies belong to the order Odonata — an ancient group of insects with origins dating back over 100 million years, predating the dinosaurs. They are among the fastest-flying insects in the world and play a vital ecological role by controlling populations of mosquitoes and other flying insects.

Their large, multifaceted eyes — composed of up to 30,000 individual facets — provide nearly 360-degree vision, making them highly efficient aerial predators.

Dragonflies are commonly found near freshwater ecosystems and are often confused with their close relatives, damselflies. The key distinction: damselflies are generally smaller and more delicate, and hold their wings upright and together when at rest, while dragonflies keep their wings spread horizontally.

A Reminder of What Remains Undiscovered

The identification of three new species in a single research effort underscores the ecological significance of Northeast India — and reinforces the case for sustained scientific exploration and conservation of its unique and fragile habitats.

Also Read: Assam: New Dragonfly Species Discovered, Named After Two Women