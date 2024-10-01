Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Assures Financial And Administrative Support For Arunachal

ITANAGAR: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman re-iterated the central government’s commitment to the development of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region.

The Finance Minister assured that the financial and administrative support for future projects will continue.

She gave these assurance while chairing a review meeting in Itanagar, attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Advisor to the Minister for Planning Tsering Lhamu.

The Arunachal CM highlighted the unique challenges faced by the state in terms of infrastructure development but hailed the significant progress made with the support of the centre.