Union minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates several key projects in Arunachal district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday inaugurated several key projects at Gangte in Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh. Addressing a huge gathering, Rijiju, Earth Science Minister said that the state especially, remote places like Palin and Chambang in the district have witnessed unprecedented development in the last ten years. “I calculated the projects which I inaugurated today. These have come in the last 5 years,” he said. It was unimaginable 10 years back, the minister said, adding that earlier the government took several decades to award schemes and projects.

He said the people will reap the benefits of the projects he inaugurated in their lifetime. “Democracy is called ‘Babel of tongues’, as there are hundreds of opinions but we should leave talks/criticism aside and concentrate on development,” Rijiju said.

“Forget all the talks, the discussion should be on development and the discussion will be a good one,” he asserted. Today I came straight from New Delhi to Guwahati. After a short halt at Itanagar, I reached Gangte directly, which was not possible 20 years ago, when I started as a parliamentarian, he said.

Earlier, it would have taken at least 2-3 days to reach Gangte from the state capital, he said. Stating that food, water and clothes are still the basic necessity of the people in the remote areas, Rijiju said electricity connection has reached almost all the households. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, each household has a tap water connection and the government is committed to provide LPG connection to every house, he said. In the coming months, the government will provide 100 per cent mobile connectivity in all the villages in the state.

Rijiju inaugurated five projects executed by the Public Works Department including, construction of infrastructure of Gangte government upper primary school under State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF) 2022-23 at an estimated cost of Rs 500 lakhs; construction of inspection bungalow at Gangte under SIDF 2022-23 and Budget Estimate at a cost of 250 lakhs in two phases; construction of general ground at Rai Balo government secondary school under SIDF 2022-23 at a cost of Rs 100 lakhs; construction of a multipurpose community hall cum cultural Centre at Dambu Happa village under SIDF at Rs 400 lakhs; construction of two badminton courts at Chambang town under National Skill Development Fund 2021-22 at Rs 150 lakhs; and PM Shri Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Lumba in Palin. Palin MLA Balo Raja, Tali MLA Jikke Tako, deputy commissioner Nighee Bengia also attended the programme.