Union minister reviews central schemes in Arunachal district

Itanagar: Union minister Kamlesh Paswan on Wednesday said that the socio-economic progress and upliftment of rural India, with a special focus on the Northeast, is one of the top priorities of the Centre to attain the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ‘Vikshit Bharat’.

The Union Minister of state for rural development, who is on a two day visit to East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh, stressed during a review meeting generating maximum awareness on the central schemes so that the benefits reach the intended target rural beneficiaries for availing rural housing, livelihood, skill development, and economic opportunities, besides, assistance for farmers and various social security schemes for the rural poor.

Paswan also emphasized on creating maximum awareness of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana implemented by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) for economic empowerment of rural women.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Tapi Darang (Pasighat East), Ninong Ering (Pasighat West), and Tojir Kadu (Nari-Koyu), also attended the review meeting chaired by the minister.

Earlier, East Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu highlighted the socioeconomic profile of the district and developmental indicators of the district.

The Minister reviewed the status of various centrally sponsored schemes under his ministry, including, Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Gramin), Prime Minister Sinchai Yojana, and MGNREGA, and lauded the quality of pucca houses constructed under PMAY(G) in the four CD blocks of Bilat, Ruksin, Mebo, and Pasighat while maintaining traditional aesthetics too. On rural connectivity, Paswan also reviewed the status of PMGSY-III in the district.

