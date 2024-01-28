Unprecedented development in Arunachal under CM Khandu: Bordumsa MLA

Our Correspondent

BORDUMSA: ‘The hilly and landlocked state of Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed an unprecedented development on all fronts, creating multiple histories over a period of time,' said Bordumsa MLA Somlung Mossang on Friday.

Mossang was addressing the people of Diyun Bordumsa constituency as the chief guest during the celebration of the nation's 75th Republic Day at Diyun General Playground in Arunachal's Changlang district.

The independent legislator, who took the guard of honour on the red-lettered day, greeted the citizens of the constituency and threw ample lights upon the genesis, significance, and importance of celebrating Republic Day across the nook and cranny of the nation.

Terming the present government in the state as pro-people and pro-development, Mossang, who has also been an associate member of the BJP, said that the state has been able to scale many heights, setting lofty records of holistic developments under the abled leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Dy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

'The role and contribution of the general people and government machinery over a period of time must be acknowledged with appreciation, who helped immensely in restoring peace and tranquilly and promoting a sense of fraternity among multiple tribes inhabiting the constituency, also known as a perfect replica of Mina India', said the legislator.

The celebration of Republic Day organised under the initiative of the Diyun administration indeed exhibited a colourful, harmonious, secular, and patriotic look. The display of March-past and PT by school students, theme-based cultural presentations by various communities, and meaningful exhibition stalls by local people and departments have indeed left the people with a stronger sense of honour and patriotism for the motherland, India.