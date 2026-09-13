Upper Siang DC Orders Peace Meet Amid Rising Tensions Over Siang Mega Dam Project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The deputy commissioner of Upper Siang district has directed the village headman of Geku area to convene a public peace meeting due to the agitation over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose project, an official said on Saturday.

In an official directive issued to Geku-Kumku village head gaon bura (headman) Obet Panggeng, Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talo Jerang observed that the ongoing controversy surrounding the mega dam project is adversely impacting the atmosphere, creating a pervasive sense of insecurity among the public, and directly threatening developmental activities in the region.

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