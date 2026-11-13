Vogue India Spotlights Ziro Festival 2026 With Apatani Women and Northeast Designers

Arunachal Pradesh: Vogue India published a fashion editorial and photo essay on November 11, 2026, documenting the 13th Ziro Festival of Music in Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh. The feature highlights the intersection of international luxury fashion, Northeast Indian designers and Apatani cultural traditions, including a Daminda harvest dance performed by more than 800 local women.

Vogue India's November editorial brings international fashion labels into conversation with Northeast India's regional design community and indigenous cultural performances.

The featured luxury brands include Dior, Gucci and Swarovski. They appear alongside regional labels Back Alley Bodega, Folkpants Studio, Hannah Khiangte and Khualboi Thawmte.

Photographer Angus Guite captured the editorial, while Manglien S. Gangte handled styling and writing. Models Gumji Lollen, Amu Teli and Anika Bogi, represented by Anima Creatives, feature in the photo essay.

Aliza Fatma served as Bookings Editor, while Ziro Festival of Music partnered on the feature. The editorial's combination of fashion and cultural documentation places regional designers and Apatani traditions alongside internationally recognised luxury labels.

One of the editorial's central cultural elements is the participation of more than 800 local Apatani women in the traditional Daminda harvest dance.

Gangte reflected on the relationship between the festival and its host community in the Vogue India essay.

"I liked that a festival drawing musicians and visitors from across the country also made room for the traditions of the people whose home it was."

The Apatani Women's Association Ziro participated as cultural performers, bringing traditional community performances into the editorial's visual narrative.

The feature therefore documents more than the festival's music and fashion programming. It also highlights the cultural traditions of the community whose homeland hosts the annual event. The photographs were taken during the four-day Ziro Festival of Music, held from September 24 to 27, 2026, in Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.

Vogue India published the editorial on Wednesday, November 11, with a social media release scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026.

The magazine's editorial team also described its experience through an official Instagram caption: "Despite the uncertainty leading up to our visit, we found ourselves immersed in the spirit of live music and a slower pace of life."

The statement captures the atmosphere the editorial team encountered during its visit to the festival. Founded in 2012 by Bobby Hano and Anup Kutty, the Ziro Festival of Music is known for its eco-friendly approach to festival infrastructure.

According to the supplied festival background, its infrastructure uses locally sourced bamboo built by Apatani artisans. The festival attracts more than 10,000 attendees annually over four days, bringing musicians and visitors from across the country to Ziro Valley.

Vogue India's editorial extends this cultural and creative focus through its coverage of regional youth, fashion, craftsmanship and heritage in Northeast India.