VP Radhakrishnan begins four-day tour of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal today

New Delhi: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan will undertake a four-day visit to Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to September 9 during which he will take part in academic and social engagements, an official said on Saturday.

During his visit, the Vice-President will participate in a series of academic, cultural and public engagements, besides visiting institutions of historical, social and national significance.

On September 6, the Vice-President will arrive in Assam's state capital Guwahati. He will attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College, formerly known as Kanya Mahavidyalaya. He will later attend the convocation ceremony of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) in Guwahati.

On September 7, Vice-President Radhakrishnan will attend a foundation stone laying programme at Gauhati University, followed by an interaction with students, faculty members and leading citizens at the University's Convention Centre. He will thereafter proceed to Shillong in Meghalaya, where he will attend a public reception and cultural programme at Soso Tham Auditorium.

On September 8, the Vice-President will visit Imphal in Manipur. He will visit the Indian National Army Museum and War Memorial at Moirang and Sainik School Imphal. He will thereafter proceed to Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

On September 9, the Vice-President will attend a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and visit the Assembly Gallery-cum-Museum. He will also visit Nyedar Namlo, Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar and the Donyi Polo Mission School for the hearing and visually impaired. (IANS)

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