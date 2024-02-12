Water Treatment Plant to benefit 561 souls of two villages under Tirap district

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: A Water Treatment Plant (WTP), expected to benefit more than 550 people, was inaugurated by MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, at Pullong village, Tirap, near here on Sunday.

The water supply scheme, dedicated to Polung village, stands as one of the toughest and most challenging water supply projects in the entire Tirap district. The village had been lacking alternative water supply sources, making the implementation of this project imperative.

The newly inaugurated WTP ensures uninterrupted water supply to the village.

Expressing their gratitude, the people of Pulung commended MLA Lowangdong and the executing agency PHE&WS for undertaking the WTP project at Polung village.

MLA Wanglin Lowangdong praised the team of PHE&WS for the successful and timely completion of the project. He said that the accomplishment reflects the commitment and dedication of all involved parties to providing essential services to the community.

Er. Bharat Sonam, EE (PHE&WS), highlighted the success of the project, stating that the WTP will be providing multi-village water supply to Pullong & Borduria CO HQs. The project was constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 4.91 crore, and was started in the year 2021 under the JJM Scheme. He said that the distance of the water source is around 24 km away, near the Kheti village. It will further benefit the 561 souls with tap connections to 156 households under Har Ghar Jal project.

"The capacity of the WTP is 55,000 litres per day, which is more than sufficient for Pullong village as per JJM guidelines," he said.

