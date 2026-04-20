Women's Reservation Bill Fails in Lok Sabha, Arunachal Leaders React

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, failed to pass in the lower house of Parliament on Friday — drawing sharp reactions from political leaders across the country, including from Arunachal Pradesh.

The Bill needed a two-thirds majority to pass. While 298 Members of Parliament voted in favour, 230 voted against it, falling short of the required threshold.

Chowna Mein Calls It a Setback for Women's Empowerment

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the outcome as a "deeply disappointing moment" for Indian democracy, saying it undermined the aspirations of millions of women who have long sought greater representation in governance.

In a statement, Mein said the development was not simply the rejection of a legislative proposal — it was, in his view, a broader setback to women's empowerment and their participation in decision-making.

He noted that at a time when women are increasingly recognised as a pillar of national progress, such outcomes stand in the way of their rightful place in governance.

Also Read: Arunachali women condemn opposition to Women’s Reservation Bill: CM Pema Khandu