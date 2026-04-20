Women's Reservation Bill Fails in Lok Sabha, Arunachal Leaders React

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, failed to pass in the lower house of Parliament on Friday — drawing sharp reactions from political leaders across the country, including from Arunachal Pradesh.
The Bill needed a two-thirds majority to pass. While 298 Members of Parliament voted in favour, 230 voted against it, falling short of the required threshold.
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the outcome as a "deeply disappointing moment" for Indian democracy, saying it undermined the aspirations of millions of women who have long sought greater representation in governance.
In a statement, Mein said the development was not simply the rejection of a legislative proposal — it was, in his view, a broader setback to women's empowerment and their participation in decision-making.
He noted that at a time when women are increasingly recognised as a pillar of national progress, such outcomes stand in the way of their rightful place in governance.
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Mein pointed to what he described as a significant public response to the Bill's failure, with women across the country expressing disappointment.
He stressed that delays in securing representation for women directly affect their ability to shape policy, and called for greater accountability in protecting their rights.
Urging political leaders to set aside differences, the Deputy Chief Minister called for a united stand on the issue.
"We must rise above political differences and stand firmly for the dignity, rights and aspirations of every woman… their role in shaping our democracy must be strengthened with conviction and purpose," he said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Arunachal Pradesh unit also weighed in, criticising Opposition parties for not supporting the Bill — a legislation it said was meant to secure representation for "half the population."
The party alleged that political considerations drove the outcome, and reiterated its commitment to women's empowerment.
The BJP further claimed that issues related to women's welfare were neglected during the United Progressive Alliance years in power, and accused Opposition parties of continuing along similar lines.