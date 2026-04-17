Women’s Reservation Bill will transform India’s political governance landscape: Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday described the Women's Reservation Bill as a historic reform that will transform India's political and governance landscape.

Addressing a gathering of women leaders, achievers, and students during a special programme celebrating the spirit of women's empowerment and awareness of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Khandu highlighted the significance of the legislation passed in 2023 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, an official statement said.

He said women's reservation had been a long-pending demand since 1996, with multiple attempts made over the years before it was finally passed in 2023 following broad consensus across political parties.

The Chief Minister said that a special Parliament session from April 16 to 18 will focus on finalising rules and implementation modalities to roll out the reservation by the 2029 elections.

He emphasised that women's participation in policymaking is a key indicator of development, noting that developed countries often have 40-50 per cent women's representation in governance. In contrast, India currently has about 13.6 per cent women's representation in the Lok Sabha and approximately 9 per cent in state assemblies.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has four women MLAs, reflecting the need for greater participation, he said.

Khandu urged women to go beyond the 33 per cent reservation and actively participate in political leadership roles. The Chief Minister called for reforms in electoral practices and urged political parties to promote qualified women candidates rather than proxy candidates.

"Women must be given opportunities to lead independently," he said, while expressing hope that Arunachal Pradesh will one day have a woman Chief Minister, and urging women to actively participate in public life.

Calling the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a game-changer, he urged women across the state to engage in discussions, break barriers, and take leadership roles in governance and development.

He hailed the Prime Minister, Members of Parliament, and all stakeholders involved in passing the legislation, stating that the reform will significantly strengthen women's empowerment and accelerate India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viksit Arunachal 2047.

Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by the government for women's empowerment, the Chief Minister elaborated on the Dulari Kanya Scheme (Rs 50,000 support for higher education of girl students; over 13,800 beneficiaries so far), HPV Vaccination Campaign (free vaccination for 14-year-old girls; 19,000 beneficiaries identified in the first phase), the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (over 37,000 beneficiaries), and the PM Poshan Scheme (around 35,000 beneficiaries).

He further highlighted the Self-Help Group (SHG) movement, stating that since 2016, over 1.5 lakh women have been actively involved in SHGs across the state. The government now plans to strengthen cooperative movements to expand women-led enterprises.

Khandu emphasised the importance of women-led entrepreneurship and highlighted opportunities under MSME initiatives, urging women entrepreneurs to register and benefit from financial support, loans, and training opportunities. He also stressed that village-level development begins with empowering households, and women play a central role in driving socio-economic transformation.

The Chief Minister also lauded several women achievers from Arunachal Pradesh across fields, including literature, the armed forces, entrepreneurship, administration, sports, and social work.

He highlighted the contributions of women, particularly Mamang Dai, Ponung Doming, Tage Rita Takhe, Tenzin Yanki, Anshu Jamsenpa, Yanu Jamoh Lego, and Jamuna Bini.

Khandu also praised women athletes for their contribution to Arunachal Pradesh's improved sports performance, noting that the state now ranks among the top performers in national competitions.

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