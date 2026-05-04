World Press Freedom Day in Arunachal Pradesh: APUWJ Stresses Journalists’ Safety, Ethics and Democracy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), supported by the Arunachal Press Club (APC), on Sunday observed World Press Freedom Day, stressing the need to safeguard press freedom, ensure journalists’ safety, and uphold ethical standards amid evolving media challenges.

The programme, held at the APC premises here, aligned with the global theme “Shaping a Future of Peace: Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development and Security.”

As part of the observance, organisers held a documentary screening in keeping with the union’s annual tradition.

The film Cover-Up by Laura Poitras profiled investigative journalist Seymour Hersh and chronicled his five-decade career exposing major government scandals, including the My Lai massacre, Watergate scandal, and the Abu Ghraib prison abuses.

Addressing the gathering, APUWJ president Dodum Yangfo paid tribute to journalists worldwide who have lost their lives in the line of duty, noting that many continue to face grave risks while striving to deliver timely and accurate information. Emphasizing the role of a free press as the fourth pillar of democracy, Yangfo cautioned against any curtailment of press freedom and expressed concern over India’s declining position in global press freedom indices. He underlined the need for stronger safeguards for journalists and media institutions.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of journalism, he highlighted the transition from traditional reporting to social media and now Artificial Intelligence, stressing that increased influence must be matched by greater responsibility and adherence to ethical standards. While noting reports of growing censorship in several mainland states, Yangfo said Arunachal Pradesh has largely remained free from such challenges so far. He urged media professionals in the state to preserve this environment through responsible journalism and self-reflection on the quality and impact of their work.

“I appeal to my fellow journalists to contribute towards shaping a future of peace by promoting press freedom for human rights, development and security. At the same time, the government must not intimidate journalists or interfere with the functioning of a free press,” he said.

Also Read: World Press Freedom Day: Safeguarding democracy, truth, and human rights