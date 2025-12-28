Youth bodies rally against alleged immigration in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Three indigenous youth organizations of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday evening organized a mass protest rally here, raising concerns over alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigration and its possible impact on indigenous communities in the Northeast, while calling for unity under the motto "One Arunachal, One Northeast, United India."

The rally was jointly organized by the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal (IYFA), the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organization (APIYO) and the All Naharlagun Youth Organization (ANYO).

The procession started from Akashdeep Market and culminated at the Tennis Court at Indira Gandhi Park here.

Addressing the gathering, APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak said the protest aimed to safeguard the rights and future of the indigenous people of the region. He alleged that illegal immigration poses a serious threat to the demographic balance of the Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the three organizations claimed that Bangladesh was attempting to alter the demographic character of the Northeast under what they described as a "Greater Bangladesh" agenda.

Citing Assam as an example, they alleged that the Bangladeshi population in the state has increased significantly over the years and cautioned that a similar situation must not be allowed in Arunachal Pradesh. The youth bodies also raised concerns over the functioning of weekly markets, alleging that many such markets operate daily at different locations instead of following designated schedules.

They claimed that this practice attracts a large number of outsiders and could provide an easy route for illegal immigrants to enter the state under the guise of short-term business activities.

The organizers added that the movement was being carried out under the slogan "Bangladeshi Bhagao, Arunachal Bachao" and appealed to the public to extend support to what they termed a cause to protect indigenous identity and interests.

Also read: Espionage probe widens in Arunachal Pradesh; two more held