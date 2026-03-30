12 Injured in Head-On Bus-Truck Collision on NH-17 in Dhubri, Both Drivers Critical

Twelve people were injured — two of them critically — after a passenger bus and a dumper truck collided head-on on National Highway 17 at Shernagar in Dhubri district on Saturday.

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Agomoni Police Station and sent shock through the area as emergency responders worked to extract and treat the injured.

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