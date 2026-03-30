12 Injured in Head-On Bus-Truck Collision on NH-17 in Dhubri, Both Drivers Critical

Twelve people were injured — two of them critically — after a passenger bus and a dumper truck collided head-on on National Highway 17 at Shernagar in Dhubri district on Saturday.
The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Agomoni Police Station and sent shock through the area as emergency responders worked to extract and treat the injured.
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The passenger bus (registration no. WB 63 B/5263), which was travelling from Guwahati to Cooch Behar, collided head-on with a dumper truck (registration no. NL 01 AH/9756) on NH-17 near Shernagar.
The exact cause of the collision is yet to be officially confirmed, but the head-on nature of the impact resulted in significant injuries to occupants of both vehicles.
All 12 injured persons were initially taken to Agomoni Community Health Centre before being referred to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.
Those injured in the crash include:
Bus driver: Moinul Haque (critical)
Dumper driver: Mostafa Ali (critical)
Handyman: Ashraful Haque
Passengers: Samer Ali, Abdul Kashem, Kurban Ali, Johura Bibi, Azgar Ali, Paritosh Barman, Arup Dutta, Sujab Miya, and Nayyer Ali
The condition of both drivers was reported as critical at the time of admission.
Agomoni Police have registered the case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the head-on collision. Further details on the cause of the accident and the current condition of the injured are awaited.