₹1.40 Crore Cash Seized at Kharagpur Station from Jan Shatabdi Passenger

Kharagpur: In a major crackdown on unaccounted money, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized ₹1.40 crore in cash from a 36-year-old passenger at the Kharagpur Railway Station in West Bengal.

The suspect, identified as Rahul Soni, a resident of GT Road in Howrah, was apprehended on Wednesday morning on Platform Number 7 after alighting from the Tatanagar–Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express.

During a routine patrol, GRP personnel noticed Soni behaving suspiciously with two handbags and a blue backpack. His attempt to flee was swiftly thwarted by the security team.

Led by Kharagpur GRPS Inspector-in-Charge Abhijit Chatterjee, the search uncovered 280 bundles of ₹500 notes totaling ₹1.40 crore. Following his inability to account for the cash, Soni was detained and the recovery was logged via the E-Sakshya portal.

“Unaccounted cash amounting to ₹1.4 crore was recovered... The individual has been detained, and an interrogation is underway to trace the source of the money,” said Jayanta Mukherjee, SRP Kharagpur.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Income Tax Department has been brought in to probe the financial network and money trail.