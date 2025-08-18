Assam News

15 families rendered homeless in Thurajan tea estate as storm hits Golaghat

The storm that swept across Golaghat district on Saturday night destroyed numerous houses. Heavy rain accompanied by a storm left many families homeless in various parts of the district.
Thurajan tea estate
BOKAKHAT: The storm that swept across Golaghat district on Saturday night destroyed numerous houses. Heavy rain accompanied by a storm left many families homeless in various parts of the district. In the Thurajan tea estate of Golaghat, more than 15 houses were blown away by the storm. As a result of the devastating storm, many families have now been left helpless. Cries of despair filled the tea estate, and immediate government assistance has become urgently necessary.

