15 families rendered homeless in Thurajan tea estate as storm hits Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The storm that swept across Golaghat district on Saturday night destroyed numerous houses. Heavy rain accompanied by a storm left many families homeless in various parts of the district. In the Thurajan tea estate of Golaghat, more than 15 houses were blown away by the storm. As a result of the devastating storm, many families have now been left helpless. Cries of despair filled the tea estate, and immediate government assistance has become urgently necessary.

