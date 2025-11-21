18.18 lakh farmers of Assam benefit from 21st instalment of PM-Kisan Scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the 21st instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, benefitting 18.18 lakh farmers of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally released an amount of Rs 18,000 crore under the 21st instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme for eligible farmers across the country from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Through this instalment, more than 9 crore farmers across the nation, including 18.18 lakh farmers of Assam, have received the benefit.

Minister Atul Bora participated in the Prime Minister’s national programme through video conferencing from the Bokakhat sub-division office along with officials of the Agriculture Department. Under this ambitious scheme, Assam has received Rs 363 crore. Each eligible farmer has directly received Rs 2,000 in their bank account through this instalment.

Also Read: Assam: 66,435 farmers of Dhubri receive amount under PM Kisan scheme