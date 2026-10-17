204-Year-Old Botanical Mystery Solved: Overlooked Flowering Shrub Rediscovered in Assam

In a major breakthrough for Indian botany, researchers from Gauhati University have rediscovered a rare flowering shrub that had been missing from the country’s botanical records for over two centuries.

The plant, Ardisia colorata G. Lodd., was recently located in the Abhaypuri area of Assam's Bongaigaon district. This marks the first confirmed recollection of the species from India in approximately 204 years.

Although the plant was originally described more than two centuries ago, it had been largely overlooked or misidentified in Indian botanical literature ever since.

The research team, led by scientists from Gauhati University, successfully confirmed the plant's identity and resolved a long-standing taxonomic confusion that had clouded its classification for generations.

The landmark findings and detailed documentation of the species have been published in the prestigious international botanical journal, Feddes Repertorium.

Local conservationists have welcomed the update, noting that the discovery underscores the rich, yet under-explored, biodiversity pockets within Assam's fragmented forest patches.

Scholars emphasize that finding Ardisia colorata after two centuries highlights the urgent need for intensive floristic surveys and stricter habitat protection across the northeastern region.