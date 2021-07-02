25 houses gutted in massive fire in Dibrugarh

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: At least 25 houses were gutted into ashes in a massive fire that broke out in Tinkunia areas near Polo Ground on Tuesday. However, there were no casualties. Timely arrival of the fire tender saved the adjacent locality from devastating fire. The fire was brought to control after a two-hour long battle by the fire tenders. The cause of the fire is yet to be found out. Eye witnesses and local inhabitants said that the fire broke out probably due to blast of LPG cylinders. The Rotary Club, district administration and local people have extended help to the distressed people.

