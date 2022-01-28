2nd BTR Accord Day observed at Udalguri

OUR CORRESPONDENT



UDALGURI: The 2nd BTR Accord Day was observed at Udalguri with a day's programme on Thursday. The open session held at the Udalguri Bishnu Rabha Krishti premises was presided over by Rabindra Basumatary, the president of Udalguri district committee UPPL. Bhramon Baglari, the vice-president of UPPL, appealed to the people to cooperate with the government for the implementation of the BTR accord. Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, the BTC deputy chief and also the MLA of Udalguri constituency, said that the BTR Accord was for all the communities residing in the region. It will ensure development for all the people.

Dalim Bayan, BTR delimitation member, said that there were 1,170 applications for inclusion in the BTR and for exclusion the number was 900. The committee has to decide over the applications, he said.

Also Read: Bid to observe BTR Accord Day as 'black day' unsuccessful in Udalguri

Also watch:



