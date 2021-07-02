3 apprehended in Cattle Egret death case in Tangla

A CORRESPONDENT



TANGLA: In a new turn of events in the cattle egret death case where the Tangla Municipal Board had ordered to clear bamboo groves in private lands leading to death of nearly 250 cattle egrets, Tangla Forest Beat office arrested three officials of Tangla Municipal Board in connection with the case and produced them before the court of CJM Udalguri, which forwarded them to judicial custody on Thursday.

According to reports, the Executive Officer of Tangla Municipal Board, Santanu Das, Junior Engineer Sadananda Sahariah and another employee, Milan Sangma were apprehended after a thorough investigation by Udalguri forest officials. Talking to this correspondent, Udalguri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) NK Bordoloi said, "Though Tangla Forest Beat office had lodged an FIR at Tangla PS, there was no development. We brought the case under our purview and after investigation we apprehended the trio and produced them before the court of CJM Udalguri which forwarded them to judicial custody."

Sources said they have been charged under section 50,51,9 of Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Pertinently, the death of the Cattle Egrets had drawn widespread criticism and had drawn attention of wildlife activist and conservationists. Former Wildlife Warden of Udalguri and conservationist, Jayanta Kumar Das hailed the efforts of the forest department. "Such actions of the forest department will serve as a deterrent to the wildlife crimes and set a precedent in the civil society," he said.

