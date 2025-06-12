30 km Solar fence secures 1,047 households from human-elephant conflict in Jorhat

Guwahati: As part of its sustained efforts to mitigate human-elephant conflict (HEC) and facilitate coexistence, premier biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak has so far installed 30.1 km solar fence in Jorhat district of Assam covering three project villages: Hatisal Chapori, Sagunpara, and Bejorchiga, and five adjoining villages: Jopong gaon, Tinighoria, Sumoni chapori, Maajor Chapori, and Sutal Bagh Gaon.

The 30.1 km solar-powered fence, installed by Aaranyak in collaboration with British Asian Trust and Elephant Family and with support from the Darwin Initiative, has benefited 1047 households across these villages affected by HEC. This stretch of solar fence has benefited over 5,000 villagers across these households.

Wild elephant herds used to forage paddy and other crops in these villages, causing immense hardship to the agrarian community.

However, wild elephants’ foraging of crops has significantly decreased in these villages after the installation of solar-powered fences, which now protect the paddy or other crops from elephants, thereby securing the lives and livelihoods of the villagers.

The solar fence stretch has benefitted 290 households at Hatishal Chapori, 146 households at Sutal Bagh, 146 households at Sumoni Chapori, 175 households at Jopong Gaon (under Sagunpara revenue villages), 80 households at Bejorchiga, 30 households at Maajor Chapori, and 180 households at Tinighoria (under Sagunpara Revenue Village), stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Launches ‘Gaja Mitra’ to Help Curb Human-Elephant Conflict

Also Watch: