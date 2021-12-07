31st Battalion SSB conducted cleanliness drive at Gossaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT



GOSSAIGAON: Officers and Jawans of 31st Battalion SSB Gossaigaon on Monday conducted a 'Swachhta Abhiyan' at RNB Civil Hospital, Gossaigaon under the programme of 'Swachhta Pakhwada' which is being conducted from December 1 to December 15. Officers and Jawans of SSB cleaned the surrounding area of the hospital with the staff of RNB Hospital, Gossaigaon. On this occasion, Divya Ranjan Singh, Commanding Officer encouraged the people to participate in the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' programme to make the country clean. SSB is launching a massive cleanliness drive and inspiring locals to keep their villages and surroundings clean.

