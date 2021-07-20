4 more die of COVID in Sonitpur district, new cases 78

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: Four persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the Sonitpur district on Monday. They have been identified as Dipti Saikia (71), resident of Solagaon, Ghoramari, Sarat Ch Das (45), resident of Senchowa, Jamugurihat, Rumi Borah (44), resident of Dholaibil and Gudram Goshai (58), resident of Borjuli TE, Rangapara in Sonitpur district, who died at TMCH, taking the death toll to 217 in the district during the second wave of the pandemic.

Altogether 7,831 tests were done across the district on Monday out of which 7,292 were RAT and rest RT-PCR and among the new 78 positive cases found, 70 cases were from RAT and 8 from RT-PCR.

