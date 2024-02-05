40th foundation day of Hatilung school celebrated in Lakhimpur district of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Hatilung High School, located in the western part of the North Lakhimpur town of Lakhimpur district, celebrated the 40th foundation day of the school in a festive environment on Sunday. The alumni convention of the school was also organized on Saturday in connection with the event.

The agenda of the foundation day celebration began with a colourful cultural procession taken out at 10 a.m. It was flagged off by Sanjib Baruah, the cultural secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. It was followed by a special felicitation programme in which a host person who contributed a lot to the establishment and enhancement of the school was honoured. Then, the public meeting, book release, and award distribution ceremony, organised on the occasion, commenced with reception committee president Dandi Tamuli Phukan in the chair, and the events were inaugurated by Bhabaakanta Dutta, retired Professor of Sankardev College, Lakhimpur. The meeting was held under the management of reception committee secretary Dhaneswar Tamuli Phukan, who also delivered the welcome address. Rukma Gohain Baruah, the chairman of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), graced the occasion as an appointed speaker. While delivering his lecture, Rukma Gohain Baruah laid stress on imparting man-making, character-building, and education to the students. He said that the aim of education is not the production of a group of so-called educated people. "The aim of education is to mould a'man' into 'a man in the real sense'. Education must make a man self-sufficient and cultured. Knowledge is power. Students should be devoted to earning the power of knowledge through education which helps them enhance their morality and spirituality, Gohain Baruah said. He also called upon the students to earn the prowess to fight for the elimination of social evils. Prabhat Chandra Das, Chief Secretary of the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Saanskritik Mancha (International), attended the event as a chief guest. He delivered a comparative lecture on the education system of India and the education systems of the developed countries of the world. Journalist-writer Ranjit Kakati delivered a lecture in the meeting as a distinguished guest. The meeting was also attended by former Lakhimpur MLA Utpal Dutta, former assistant secretary of Axam Xahitya Xabha Niran Kumar Borah, and Dimoria College assistant professor Dr. Alakananda Saikia as guests of honour. On the other hand, 'Hatilung Jyoti', the souvenir of the event, edited by Kalyani Chakraborty Gogoi, was ceremonially released by Pramod Saikia, former Padadhikar of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha. In the same event, the school and the reception committee conferred Dangarbai Gogoi Memorial Somaj Sewa Award to retired police officer Bhuvan Tamuli Phukan, Brajanath Tamuli Phukan Memorial Sanskritik Award to Pramod Saikia, former Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Deben Dutta Memorial Somaj Sachetan Award to retired Police Officer Tuniram Saikia, Alimuddin Ahmed Samajik Utkarsha Award to social worker Durga Tamuli, Jagannath Borah Somaj Sewa Award to Chandraprabha Gogoi, land donor of the school, Umaram Gogoi Karmashree Award to Kamal Gogoi, retired headmaster Kishan Vidyapeeth High School, Nomal Kharghoriya Memorial Sankari Sanskriti Award to Bhaona artiste Rudra Saikia, Durgadhar Sonowal Memorial Sampriti Award to retired teacher Kiran Gogoi, Robin Das Memorial Somaj Unnayan Award to Guneswar Gogoi, founder member of the school. The awards have been instituted in honour of the prominent individuals who contributed tremendously to the school.

On the other hand, several newly constructed infrastructures for the school were inaugurated on Saturday. It was followed by the alumni convention, which was chaired by Raju Kharghoriya, the president of the Alumni Association.

Also Read: Assam: Schools directed to provide uniforms to students by February 15