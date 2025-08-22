42,000 Myanmar Nationals Mapped Under New FMR Policy Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Imphal: Under the newly enforced Free Movement Regime (FMR) policy, the Assam Rifles have successfully mapped around 42,000 Myanmar nationals who entered India through various border points since December last year.

Officials confirmed that the entries were documented through biometric recording and verification measures, ensuring proper regulation of cross-border movement along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Security officials stated that the initiative marks a significant step in bringing order to migration flows, especially at a time when the Northeast has faced demographic and security challenges due to unregulated entry.

“The recorded data will not only help in keeping track of foreign nationals entering Indian territory but will also contribute towards addressing concerns over abnormal population growth witnessed in states like Manipur in recent years,” a source said.

The Assam Rifles, deployed as the primary force guarding the Indo-Myanmar frontier, have been tasked with implementing the new FMR norms to curb unchecked migration while balancing local livelihood and traditional cross-border ties.

Experts say the systematic registration process is expected to provide long-term benefits in terms of border security, demographic stability, and administrative planning in the region.