5 Lakh aid provided to families of deceased contractual teachers

On Thursday, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, the minister of education, gave Rs 5 lakh in financial aid to the families of 13 contractual teachers and other educational employees who had passed away. The financial aid is part of a contractual provision for staff hired under Samagra Shiksha Assam, a society under the state's Education Department, the Minister stated in a somber ceremony held at the Samagra Shiksha Assam office in Kahilipara, Guwahati.
Dr. Pegu saidthat these instructors were introduced into the educational
system and that their positions were nearly regularized during the period
that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma served as Education Minister. Under the terms of their contracts, these educators were guaranteed
employment until they turned 60, subject to yearly performance reviews. Although there is no pension plan, we made it very explicit in the contract
that the government would give the teacher's family Rs 5 lakh in financial support if they passed away while they were employed, Dr. Pegu stated.
Ninety-three additional households have yet to provide their certificates. We will also handle their issues after we get them via the district commissioners," the Minister continued. Dr. Pegu sent a severe warning to Assamese unregistered schools in the same speech. He emphasized that without a current registration and the necessary internal infrastructure, no educational institution will be permitted to function. District officials, AHSEC, and SEBA have all received stringent directives. Children will not be permitted to attend unregistered schools. To notify parents, the Education Department will launch awareness efforts," he stated.
The Minister stated that a committee of academics and education experts will be established to evaluate any possible calendar modifications as the new school year draws near. "After assembling a group of knowledgeable education experts and former principals, we will consider their recommendations. We prefer to follow the advise of the knowledgeable educationists rather than the department's judgment," he stated.