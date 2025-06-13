5 Lakh aid provided to families of deceased contractual teachers

Dr. Pegu saidthat these instructors were introduced into the educational

system and that their positions were nearly regularized during the period

that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma served as Education Minister. Under the terms of their contracts, these educators were guaranteed

employment until they turned 60, subject to yearly performance reviews. Although there is no pension plan, we made it very explicit in the contract

that the government would give the teacher's family Rs 5 lakh in financial support if they passed away while they were employed, Dr. Pegu stated.