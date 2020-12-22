5 leopard cubs rescued in Bongaigaon

Abhayapuri: Five leopard cubs were rescued from Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon, Assam on Tuesday.



The leopard cubs were rescued from the forest at Borigaon village in Abhaayapuri when a woman noticed the cubs with their mother.

The mother of the cubs left them and runs away from the place after the woman noticed them.



Later the locals informed the Forest Department officials and a team of Forest Department led by Jayanta Das reached the spot. After testing they found that the cubs are around 15 days old and as at this time they need to be with their mother the forest officials left them in the same place from where they were rescued and told the villagers that they would not cause any harm to the people.



Earlier in 2018, a leopard cub was rescued from kkati hill of Bongaigaon by some Garo people. According to a report, some poachers had killed the mother of the leopard. The same year a newborn leopard cub was also rescued from Gaushala area of Guwahati city after residents of the area were spotted. Later the cub was handed over to the State Zoo.



And in 2015 in Kokrajhar a male clouded leopard cub aged between 3 to 6 was rescued from the nearby Kachugaon reserve forest under the Manas Tiger Reserve and brought to the Wildlife Transit Home from the proposed Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) zoo campus by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW)- Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and Assam Forest Department staff from Kokrajhar at Charaikhola in Kokrajhar. And in 2012 three cubs were rescued by the local peoples after spotted near the railway yard in Mathgharia area of Guwahati city.

