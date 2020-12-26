51st DG level border co-ordination conference held at Guwahati, decides to construct single row fence in priority patches

Guwahati: At the five-day 51st Director General (DG) level border co-ordination conference between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held at Guwahati, several important discussions including identification of vulnerable areas and conduct of joint night patrols to prevent crime and nab criminals were taken.

The conference was held in the backdrop of 50th year of creation of Bangladesh.

The BSF delegation was led by Rakesh Asthana, Director General of the force and BGB delegation by Major General Shafeenul Islam, its Director-General. During the conference, the BSF said that it is planning a series of events for the coming year to celebrate the 50th year of creation of Bangladesh and war veterans and other eminent personalities will be felicitated by the BSF.

"This conference yielded positive results, many important issues and constructive solutions were arrived at and fruitful discussions led to more streamlining of mechanisms to jointly curb various trans-border crimes," the BSF said during the press communique.

It further added, "Emphasis was laid upon sharing of information at the cutting edge level between both border guarding forces and expedition of developmental works, Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) which are crucial for the welfare of border population on both sides."

In the conference, both of them mutually agreed to make all possible efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity along the borders.

Both sides also shared commitment and expressed satisfaction over the outcome and reiterated full commitment in ensuring their effective implementation in a collaborative manner.

The release said that identification of vulnerable areas and conduct of joint night patrols to prevent crime and nab criminals, construction of single row fence in priority patches, enhanced vigilance and more coordinated actions to curb fence breach cases were some of the decisions taken during the conference for a progressive approach towards effective implementation of the CBMP and Confidence Building Measures (CBM).

Expressing their satisfaction over the fruitful outcome of the conference, both the delegation leaders had reiterated their commitment to work jointly for maintaining peace, tranquillity and security at the border and agreed to hold the next DG level conference at Dhaka in the second week of April 2021.

Also read: OIL India launches 'OIL Shakti' to promote menstrual health, hygiene of women



Also watch: Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation distributed free poultry to over 200 farmers





