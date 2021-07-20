590 bottles of cough syrup seized by Darrang Police

OUR CORRESPONDENT



MANGALDAI: Darrang Police, acting on a tip-off recently, apprehended one Bhuban Ghosh, son of Bimal Ghosh of village Kacharibheti No.1 under Silbori police outpost of Dalgaon Police Station.

He was riding a motorcycle with three cartons on NH-15 near Darrang Dhaba. On thorough checking, 360 bottles of Elcorex cough syrup (suspected to be a narcotic substance) were recovered from his possession. On further investigation, it was learnt that the recovered substances were supplied by one Sajal Mitra, son of Akhil Mitra of Darrang Bazar No.2 under Dalgaon Police Station. Accordingly, Akhil Mitra was apprehended and during the search operation in his house, the police recovered two more cartons containing 230 bottles of Elcorex cough syrup. Both the arrested accused persons have been forwarded to jail custody.

