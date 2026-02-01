63rd Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS) triennial conference begins in Margherita

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The three-day 63rd triennial conference of the Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS) got underway at India Club, Margherita, on Saturday. ACKS is the only non-political organisation of tea garden employees recognised by the INTUC and has been flourishing in the Assam tea industry for the past 200 years. The organisation has also successfully completed its Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee programmes.

More than 500 delegates from 20 branches, representing over 5,000 employees from across Assam, will participate in the mega event.

Being held at Margherita after a gap of 48 years under the aegis of the Margherita Circle, the three-day ACKS conference will feature a range of activities, including a cultural procession, invited lectures, release of a souvenir, delegate sessions, etc. A large number of dignitaries from across Assam are expected to participate in the event. While Labour Minister Rupesh Guwala will inaugurate the open session on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to attend as the chief guest.

Also Read: Triennial conference of Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS) Panitola branch held