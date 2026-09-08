73 Families Evicted in Goalpara as Authorities Target Homes on Wetlands, Low-Lying Land

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: An eviction drive was carried out in the Krishnai area under the Matia revenue circle of Assam's Goalpara district on Monday under the supervision of District Commissioner Prodip Timung, resulting in the eviction of approximately 73 families.

The operation was conducted in several areas, including Krishnai Kharija Paikan, Khamar Manikpur, Bhojmala Part-II, and Jotsarabdi, among others. JCBs and excavators were deployed during the drive to remove houses and other structures.

The affected families, however, alleged that they had been evicted despite possessing patta land. Several residents said that they had been left without shelter, with little children and elderly family members facing an uncertain future.

Explaining the administration's position, District Commissioner Prodip Timung said that several areas in the region were traditionally open fields, wetlands, and low-lying land. According to him, the district administration found that some people had allegedly been misled by land broker networks into constructing houses in such areas.

Timung said that the administration had no objection to the use of land for agricultural purposes. However, he maintained that the construction of houses in low-lying areas and wetlands must comply with prescribed procedures and regulations governing changes in land use.

The District Commissioner further stated that the improper conversion and reclassification of fields, wetlands, and low-lying areas had disrupted the region's natural drainage system.

Referring specifically to Hasila Beel and Urpad Beel, Timung stressed the importance of protecting the natural water channels connected to these wetlands.

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