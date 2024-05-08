80th death anniversary of Dr Moidul Islam Bora observed by Arunoday Xahitya Xabha

SIVASAGAR: The 80th death anniversary of Dr Moidul Islam Bora, president of Axom Xahitya Xabha in 1940, was observed in Sivasagar on Sunday. The observation was organized by Arunoday Xahitya Xabha, Sivasagar. Renowned poet-litterateur Prema Gogoi lit a lamp in front of the portrait of scholar Dr Moidul Islam Bora at the event organized at the office of Arunoday Xahitya Xabha, which was followed by a memorial meet chaired by Monirul Islam Bora, president of Arunoday Shakha Xahitya Xabha. Khairuddin Ahmed, secretary of Arunoday Xahitya Xabha, explained the significance of the event.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, litterateur Prema Gogoi said that Dr Moidul Islam Bora, who openly challenged Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was the proponent of Akhand Bharat. “From 1942 onwards, the British rulers realized that India would soon have to be given independence. At the instigation of the British rulers, the leader of the Muslim League, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, secretly prepared the blueprint of the proposed State of Pakistan and started conspiracy to create a religious conflict between Hindus and Muslims in the country. On learning that the then Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Dhaka University, Moidul Islam Bora had been invited as the keynote speaker at the All India History Conference to be held in Lucknow on May 5, 1944, Muhammad Ali Jinnah requested Vice-Chancellor Bora to propose the creation of a Muslim state in India on the basis of religion in that session.

In protest against such a communal decision of Jinnah, Moidul Islam Bora had given a warning to Jinnah at the University of Dhaka. Dr Bora also challenged Jinnah that Akhand Bharat would get independence under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. Then, in the Lucknow session, Moidul Islam Bora, who had strongly criticized the role of the Muslim League and communal leader Jinnah, was killed in a planned manner by giving a glass of poisoned milk to drink at the session,” said litterateur Gogoi. Prema Gogoi said that the secular ideology of Moidul Islam Bora, who had to sacrifice his life due to raising his voice strongly for Akhand Bharat, will inspire the new generation of Assam.

