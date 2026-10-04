97 Families in Biswanath District Receive Land Pattas on Gandhi Jayanti

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Dr Ranoj Pegu-Minister of Education and Tribal Affairs (Plains), Government of Assam, and Guardian Minister of Biswanath District-officially distributed land pattas to a total of 97 families in Biswanath district under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 on Friday.

At a function held at the Swahid Kanaklata Bhawan in Gohpur, the minister officially handed over the certificates of land ownership to these 97 claimants in the presence of Utpal Bora and Munindra Das, the MLAs of Gohpur and Behali LACs, respectively, and Karabi Saikia Karan, District Commissioner of Biswanath. Notably, these beneficiaries include 50 families from the Gohpur sub-division and 47 families from the Biswanath sub-division.

According to available information received here, a total of 214 Forest Rights Committees (FRCs) were constituted in Biswanath district under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and subsequently, land pattas were distributed to 11,913 families in the district up to July 2025. Out of the 1,306 families identified for land pattas in the second phase, 97 families were granted ownership on Friday. The process of recognising forest rights for the remaining 1,209 families will be completed by December 2026.

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