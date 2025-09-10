Assam News

A New Chapter Begins: Building Dreams, Shaping Futures At Chenga College

Constructed under the Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan, the facility aims to improve higher education infrastructure in Barpeta District.
Barpeta: A significant milestone was celebrated today at Madhya Kamrup Mahavidyalaya, Chenga, with the inauguration of a newly constructed new academic building by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu. The academic building, constructed at a total cost of ₹4 crore under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), is part of a nationwide effort to strengthen infrastructure in state-run higher educational institutions.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu delivering his speech on the occasion.
The new facility includes modern classrooms, staff rooms, and academic resources, designed to meet the evolving needs of students and faculty. It is expected to greatly enhance the quality of education offered by the college, especially for students in rural Barpeta district.

The cutting of the ribbon and inauguration of the new infrastructure.
In a deeply moving tribute, the main gate of the college was also inaugurated on the same day. It was donated by Shashiprabha Deka, a retired professor of the college, in loving memory of her late son, Abhijit Nath. The gate, now a permanent part of the campus, stands as a symbol of remembrance, maternal love, and connection to the institution’s legacy.

The inauguration event was attended by college authorities, education department officials, faculty members, students, and local residents. Speakers emphasized the dual significance of the occasion advancing education and honoring memory.

Founded in 1971, Madhya Kamrup Mahavidyalaya continues to be a cornerstone of higher education in the region. These new developments reflect its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and community values.

A myriad of attendees grace the occasion.
