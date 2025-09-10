A New Chapter Begins: Building Dreams, Shaping Futures At Chenga College

In a deeply moving tribute, the main gate of the college was also inaugurated on the same day. It was donated by Shashiprabha Deka, a retired professor of the college, in loving memory of her late son, Abhijit Nath. The gate, now a permanent part of the campus, stands as a symbol of remembrance, maternal love, and connection to the institution’s legacy.

The inauguration event was attended by college authorities, education department officials, faculty members, students, and local residents. Speakers emphasized the dual significance of the occasion advancing education and honoring memory.

Founded in 1971, Madhya Kamrup Mahavidyalaya continues to be a cornerstone of higher education in the region. These new developments reflect its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and community values.