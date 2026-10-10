A tribute to Rajendra Kumar Das

Some lives are remembered not merely for the years they encompass, but for the values they embody and the lives they quietly illuminate. The life of Late Rajendra Kumar Das was one such life, rooted in simplicity, enriched by integrity and distinguished by an enduring spirit of service.

Born on 12 March 1955 at Kuruwa, Rajendra Kumar Das lived a life marked by sincerity, discipline and a deep sense of responsibility. He served with dedication as a Senior Financial Advising Officer-cum-Treasury Officer and retired from government service in 2015. His commitment to public service, however, did not end with retirement. He subsequently continued to share his experience and expertise as a Financial Advisor to the Forest Department.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, he was deeply associated with several social activities. His concern for the welfare of others found expression in countless acts of quiet kindness. His service to society was never driven by recognition or reward; it stemmed from a profound sense of compassion and humanity. Those who knew him remember him as a person of gentle disposition, modest demeanour and unwavering principles. He believed in the dignity of honest work, the importance of helping others and the value of living a life of purpose. His simplicity was not merely a quality of his personality but also a reflection of the principles by which he chose to live.

He passed away on 28 September 2026, leaving behind his wife, a son and two daughters, as well as numerous relatives, friends and well-wishers who mourn his loss. While his physical presence is no longer among them, the values he cherished and the goodwill he earned continue to live on.

On the solemn occasion of his Adya Shraddha, his family, friends and admirers remember him with profound respect and gratitude. His was a life quietly lived, generously given and deeply valued-a life whose true measure lies in the goodness it leaves behind.

May his noble soul rest in eternal peace.

–Barasha Kalita

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