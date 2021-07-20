AACRCCC discuss problems in education sector with Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Kumar Pegu

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The All Assam Cluster Resource Coordinators' Coordination Committee (AACRCCC) and Dhemaji district unit of the organization held a cordial discussion meeting with Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Kumar Pegu on Sunday at the Circuit House of the district.

AACRCCC State working president Pranjal Gogoi, secretary Ratul Das, spokesperson Dulal Dihingia, adviser Ranjit Borah, Dhemaji district unit president Sanjib Saikia and joint secretary Bipul Kakati took part in the meeting. In the meeting, the dignitaries of the organization apprised the minister about various problems in the education sector of the State. In this regard, the organization forwarded various suggestions given mitigating the problems. The organization laid stress on capacity development of the students by providing them value-based, qualitative education through strategies chalked out in the monthly academic meeting of the teachers, attracting the school dropouts with remedial teaching and by involving trained local people through School Management and Development Committees, attracting the children to school by holding Utsav Bidyarambha, quality up-gradation of the Mid-Day Meal and many other issues.

The dignitaries of the organization appealed to the Education Minister to initiate steps to resolve these problems of the education sector while declaring that they would extend all cooperation to him in this regard. The Education Minister asserted that drastic change would be ensured in the education sector by initiating effective steps for reformation.

The organization feted the Education Minister with a gamosa and a citation in the same event.

